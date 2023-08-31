Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.55

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.55 and last traded at $186.75, with a volume of 6369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,278 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

