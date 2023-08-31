Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.75. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

Brooge Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Read More

