Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 399,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

