Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 21.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

