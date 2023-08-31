BTIG Research Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $192.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $13.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,691. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.11, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $198.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

