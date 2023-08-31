Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,193,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 10.29% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,171,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 207,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,132. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

