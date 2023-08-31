BW LPG Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7704 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

BW LPG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

