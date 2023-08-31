C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 498 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 538,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.38. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

