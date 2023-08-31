C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

