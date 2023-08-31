C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,607,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,898,000 after acquiring an additional 159,387 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.67 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

