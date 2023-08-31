C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,844,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 353,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

