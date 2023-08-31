C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $159,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,338,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

