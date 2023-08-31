C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $179,000 Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

