C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $154,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,800,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 261.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,926. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,213 shares of company stock worth $1,598,322. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

