C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $164,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.46 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

