C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $267.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

