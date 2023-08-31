C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.76. 86,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,944. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.