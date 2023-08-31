C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 6,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,370.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,922 shares of company stock worth $5,227,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

