C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $126,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 36,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,414. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

