C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 921.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,885,000 after acquiring an additional 143,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,063 shares of company stock worth $585,161. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.13. 128,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $178.55 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

