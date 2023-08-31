C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,588 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

MRO stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.