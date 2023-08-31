C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

