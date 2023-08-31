C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.08, a PEG ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

