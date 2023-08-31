Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.58. 389,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,583. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

