Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

