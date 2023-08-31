Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $896.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

