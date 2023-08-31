Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.61

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$6.06. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 41,279 shares.

CFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$478.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.6918605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

