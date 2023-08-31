Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given a C$75.00 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) received a C$75.00 target price from equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.75.

Shares of TSE CGY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$52.53. 7,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$51.25 and a 52-week high of C$68.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.92.

In other Calian Group news, Director Ronald Richardson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

