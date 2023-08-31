Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 1,549,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 133,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,718. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

