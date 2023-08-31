Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

