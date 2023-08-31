Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CAN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 1,903,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canaan by 165.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,112,322 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,668,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 803,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

