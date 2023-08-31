Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 1,387,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,137. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canaan by 31,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

