CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $200,626.80 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,957.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00246080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00794157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00551534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00059515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00120662 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

