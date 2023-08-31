Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 10%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66. 2,045,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,809,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

