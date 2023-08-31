Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 266.22% from the stock’s current price.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

DNLI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 290,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,375. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

