Carl M. Eschenbach Buys 8,676 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

