Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.60

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CINGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Carlton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.41.

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 62.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carlton Investments Company Profile

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

