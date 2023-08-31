Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.60

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Carlton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.41.

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 62.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Carlton Investments alerts:

Carlton Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.