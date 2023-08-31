CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $56,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 368,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

