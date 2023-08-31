Carmignac Gestion Acquires 8,639 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $82,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.56. The stock had a trading volume of 801,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,516. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

