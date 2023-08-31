Carmignac Gestion Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,801,000 after purchasing an additional 266,441 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 52.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,095,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 377,338 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 401,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

