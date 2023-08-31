Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Merus were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $22.37. 385,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

