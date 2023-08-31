Carmignac Gestion Buys Shares of 1,085,982 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,425,000. Capital One Financial comprises 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,306. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

