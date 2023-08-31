Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,190 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $118,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

TMUS traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.25. 6,621,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.