Carmignac Gestion Has $148.12 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791,682 shares during the period. KE comprises about 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in KE were worth $148,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KE by 56.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 40,301,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

