Carmignac Gestion Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,001. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

