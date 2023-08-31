Carmignac Gestion Has $29.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.