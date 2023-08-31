Carmignac Gestion Has $39.98 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 398.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,111 shares of company stock worth $7,249,837 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOW traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $588.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.22 and its 200 day moving average is $505.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.