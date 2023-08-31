Carmignac Gestion Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 50.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,059 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,434,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,499,000 after purchasing an additional 927,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

VEEV traded up $16.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,896. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $211.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

