Carmignac Gestion Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,732 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $61,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Centene by 598.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 3,617,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,322. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

