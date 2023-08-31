Carmignac Gestion Purchases 534,848 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,848 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $79,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 5,202,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

